Range
53.36 - 54.92
Vol / Avg.
43.2K/54K
Div / Yield
0.24/0.43%
52 Wk
41.4 - 62.34
Mkt Cap
856.7M
Payout Ratio
3.87
Open
54.58
P/E
9
EPS
1.73
Shares
15.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
QCR Holdings Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The bank operates through segments namely Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and all other segments. The commercial bank segment is geographically divided by markets namely QCBT, CRBT, CSB and SFCB. It generates revenue in the form of interest.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7301.730 0.0000
REV49.330M46.513M-2.817M

QCR Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QCR Holdings (QCRH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QCR Holdings's (QCRH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for QCR Holdings (QCRH) stock?

A

The latest price target for QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) was reported by Raymond James on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting QCRH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.28% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for QCR Holdings (QCRH)?

A

The stock price for QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) is $54.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QCR Holdings (QCRH) pay a dividend?

A

The next QCR Holdings (QCRH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) reporting earnings?

A

QCR Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is QCR Holdings (QCRH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QCR Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does QCR Holdings (QCRH) operate in?

A

QCR Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.