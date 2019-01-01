|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|0.235
|0.0250
|REV
|2.080B
|2.136B
|56.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Microelectronics’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) was reported by Bernstein on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.30 expecting UMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) is $9.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 21, 2021.
United Microelectronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for United Microelectronics.
United Microelectronics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.