Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
3.3K/9.1M
Div / Yield
0.29/3.10%
52 Wk
7.9 - 12.68
Mkt Cap
22.9B
Payout Ratio
43.9
Open
-
P/E
14.15
EPS
7.15
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Founded in 1980, UMC is the world's third- largest dedicated chip foundry, with 7% market share in 2020 according to Gartner after TSMC and GlobalFoundries. UMC's headquarters are in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and it operates 12 fabs in Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan and Singapore, with additional sales offices in Europe, the U.S. and South Korea. UMC features a diverse customer base including Texas Instruments, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Xilinx and Realtek, supplying a wide range of products applied in communications, display, memory, automotive and more. UMC employs about 20,000 people.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.235 0.0250
REV2.080B2.136B56.000M

United Microelectronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Microelectronics (UMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Microelectronics's (UMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Microelectronics (UMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) was reported by Bernstein on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.30 expecting UMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Microelectronics (UMC)?

A

The stock price for United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) is $9.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Microelectronics (UMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 21, 2021.

Q

When is United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reporting earnings?

A

United Microelectronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is United Microelectronics (UMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Microelectronics.

Q

What sector and industry does United Microelectronics (UMC) operate in?

A

United Microelectronics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.