Range
2.34 - 2.65
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.58 - 7.49
Mkt Cap
604.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.36
P/E
-
EPS
-1.57
Shares
229.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
REE Automotive Ltd is a developer of next-generation electric vehicle (EV) platform which is completely flat, scalable and modular providing customers full design freedom to create the broadest range of EV and autonomous vehicles for current and future applications, including last mile delivery, MaaS, light to medium duty EV logistics and robo taxis.

Earnings

Earnings
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

REE Automotive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy REE Automotive (REE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are REE Automotive's (REE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for REE Automotive (REE) stock?

A

The latest price target for REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting REE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.21% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for REE Automotive (REE)?

A

The stock price for REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) is $2.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does REE Automotive (REE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for REE Automotive.

Q

When is REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) reporting earnings?

A

REE Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is REE Automotive (REE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for REE Automotive.

Q

What sector and industry does REE Automotive (REE) operate in?

A

REE Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.