|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in REE Automotive’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting REE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.21% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) is $2.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for REE Automotive.
REE Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for REE Automotive.
REE Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.