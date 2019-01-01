|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.300
|0.340
|0.0400
|REV
|56.310M
|64.356M
|8.046M
You can purchase shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Claros Mortgage Trust’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC).
The latest price target for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) was reported by JMP Securities on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CMTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) is $16.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Claros Mortgage Trust’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Claros Mortgage Trust.
Claros Mortgage Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.