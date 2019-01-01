QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/56K
Div / Yield
1.48/9.06%
52 Wk
14.96 - 18.74
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.37
P/E
11.76
EPS
0.37
Shares
133.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:28AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.340 0.0400
REV56.310M64.356M8.046M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Claros Mortgage Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Claros Mortgage Trust's (CMTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) was reported by JMP Securities on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CMTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)?

A

The stock price for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) is $16.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) reporting earnings?

A

Claros Mortgage Trust’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) operate in?

A

Claros Mortgage Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.