Corebridge Financial Stock (NYSE:CRBG), Quotes and News Summary

Corebridge Financial Stock (NYSE: CRBG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range19.58 - 20.02
|52 Wk Range19.14 - 22
|Open / Close19.89 / 19.94
|Float / Outstanding143.8M / 645M
|Vol / Avg.1.7M / 4.3M
|Mkt Cap12.9B
|P/E1.18
|50d Avg. Price20.51
|Div / Yield0.92/4.63%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float143.8M
|EPS4.5
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-19
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Corebridge Financial’s space includes: Jackson Finl (NYSE:JXN), Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF), BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT), Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) and Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY).
The latest price target for Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) was reported by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting CRBG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is $19.95 last updated October 7, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on October 6, 2022.
Corebridge Financial’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Corebridge Financial.
Corebridge Financial is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.