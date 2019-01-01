QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 250 apartment communities with over 60,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 571 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.250
REV368.340M371.596M3.256M

Essex Property Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Essex Property Trust (ESS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essex Property Trust's (ESS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Essex Property Trust (ESS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 342.00 expecting ESS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.96% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Essex Property Trust (ESS)?

A

The stock price for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) is $313.88 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Essex Property Trust (ESS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) reporting earnings?

A

Essex Property Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Essex Property Trust (ESS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essex Property Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Essex Property Trust (ESS) operate in?

A

Essex Property Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.