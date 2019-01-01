Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the largest bank in Japan in terms of market capitalization and assets with an 8.5% share of all domestic loans as of March 2021. It is the largest non-Chinese bank group globally and has a balance sheet slightly larger than those of JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Holdings. MUFG's operations in Japan account for around half of profit, banking in Thailand and Indonesia for around 15% and equity-method earnings from Morgan Stanley more than 30%.