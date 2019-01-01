QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.12 - 6.21
Vol / Avg.
3M/2.2M
Div / Yield
0.23/3.68%
52 Wk
5.15 - 6.62
Mkt Cap
78.1B
Payout Ratio
26.79
Open
6.13
P/E
7.54
EPS
22.57
Shares
12.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 2:05PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 2:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 6:06AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the largest bank in Japan in terms of market capitalization and assets with an 8.5% share of all domestic loans as of March 2021. It is the largest non-Chinese bank group globally and has a balance sheet slightly larger than those of JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Holdings. MUFG's operations in Japan account for around half of profit, banking in Thailand and Indonesia for around 15% and equity-method earnings from Morgan Stanley more than 30%.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200
REV12.360B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's (MUFG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MUFG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) is $6.15 last updated Today at 5:48:44 PM.

Q

Does Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Q

When is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.