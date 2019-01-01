QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.3K
Div / Yield
0.9/5.80%
52 Wk
14.69 - 17.53
Mkt Cap
210.1M
Payout Ratio
32.72
Open
-
P/E
5.4
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective to seek preservation of capital, consistent with its primary goal of high current income. The fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in senior, secured floating rate loans. It also invests in second-lien loans and high yield bonds and employs financial leverage, which may increase the risk to the Fund.

Analyst Ratings

Blackstone Senior Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackstone Senior (BSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackstone Senior (NYSE: BSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackstone Senior's (BSL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackstone Senior.

Q

What is the target price for Blackstone Senior (BSL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackstone Senior

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackstone Senior (BSL)?

A

The stock price for Blackstone Senior (NYSE: BSL) is $15.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackstone Senior (BSL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Blackstone Senior (NYSE:BSL) reporting earnings?

A

Blackstone Senior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackstone Senior (BSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackstone Senior.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackstone Senior (BSL) operate in?

A

Blackstone Senior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.