Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective to seek preservation of capital, consistent with its primary goal of high current income. The fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in senior, secured floating rate loans. It also invests in second-lien loans and high yield bonds and employs financial leverage, which may increase the risk to the Fund.