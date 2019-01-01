QQQ
Telefonica Brasil, known as Vivo, is the largest wireless carrier in Brazil with nearly 85 million customers, equal to about 33% market share. The firm is strongest in the postpaid business, where it has 50 million customers, about 37% share of this market. It is the incumbent fixed-line telephone operator in Sao Paulo state and, following the acquisition of GVT, the owner of an extensive fiber network across the country. The firm provides Internet access to 6 million households on this network. Following its parent Telefonica's footsteps, Vivo is cross-selling fixed-line and wireless services as a converged offering. The firm also sells pay-tv services to its fixed-line customers.

Telefonica Brasil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telefonica Brasil (VIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telefonica Brasil's (VIV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Telefonica Brasil (VIV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) was reported by Barclays on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting VIV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.31% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telefonica Brasil (VIV)?

A

The stock price for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) is $9.71 last updated Today at 3:22:01 PM.

Q

Does Telefonica Brasil (VIV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.

Q

When is Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) reporting earnings?

A

Telefonica Brasil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Telefonica Brasil (VIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telefonica Brasil.

Q

What sector and industry does Telefonica Brasil (VIV) operate in?

A

Telefonica Brasil is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.