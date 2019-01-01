ñol

Wag Group
(NASDAQ:PET)
$5.37
-0.78[-12.68%]
At close: Sep 16
$6.15
0.7800[14.53%]
After Hours: 4:59PM EDT
Wag Group Stock (NASDAQ:PET), Quotes and News Summary

Wag Group Stock (NASDAQ: PET)

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-22
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170
REV12.784M

see more
Wag Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Wag Group (PET) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Wag Group (NASDAQ: PET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Wag Group's (PET) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Wag Group (PET) stock?
A

The latest price target for Wag Group (NASDAQ: PET) was reported by DA Davidson on Monday, August 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting PET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Wag Group (PET)?
A

The stock price for Wag Group (NASDAQ: PET) is $5.37 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Wag Group (PET) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wag Group.

Q
When is Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) reporting earnings?
A

Wag Group’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Q
Is Wag Group (PET) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Wag Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Wag Group (PET) operate in?
A

Wag Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.