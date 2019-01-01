Wag Group Stock (NASDAQ:PET), Quotes and News Summary

Wag Group Stock (NASDAQ: PET)
|Day Range5.29 - 6.5
|52 Wk Range4.02 - 10
|Open / Close6.14 / 5.37
|Float / Outstanding- / 37.9M
|Vol / Avg.174.9K / 356.7K
|Mkt Cap203.6M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price5.66
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.04
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-22
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.170
|REV
|12.784M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wag Group (NASDAQ: PET) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wag Group’s space includes: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), WW International (NASDAQ:WW), E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV).
The latest price target for Wag Group (NASDAQ: PET) was reported by DA Davidson on Monday, August 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting PET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wag Group (NASDAQ: PET) is $5.37 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wag Group.
Wag Group’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wag Group.
Wag Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.