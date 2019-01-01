QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/75.1K
Div / Yield
1.62/7.26%
52 Wk
22.23 - 27.75
Mkt Cap
644.5M
Payout Ratio
35.09
Open
-
P/E
4.56
Shares
29M
Outstanding
Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is high current income and capital appreciation as its secondary investment objective. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies under normal market conditions.

Analyst Ratings

Cohen & Steers Ltd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cohen & Steers Ltd (LDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE: LDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cohen & Steers Ltd's (LDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohen & Steers Ltd.

Q

What is the target price for Cohen & Steers Ltd (LDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohen & Steers Ltd

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohen & Steers Ltd (LDP)?

A

The stock price for Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE: LDP) is $22.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cohen & Steers Ltd (LDP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cohen & Steers Ltd (LDP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE:LDP) reporting earnings?

A

Cohen & Steers Ltd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cohen & Steers Ltd (LDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Steers Ltd.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohen & Steers Ltd (LDP) operate in?

A

Cohen & Steers Ltd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.