Range
13.52 - 15.8
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.02 - 63.04
Mkt Cap
665.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
42.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
PLBY Group Inc is a pleasure and leisure company. The group serves consumers in four major categories namely Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming and Lifestyle, and Beauty and Grooming. The company's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries.

PLBY Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PLBY Group (PLBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PLBY Group's (PLBY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PLBY Group (PLBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting PLBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.70% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PLBY Group (PLBY)?

A

The stock price for PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) is $15.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PLBY Group (PLBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLBY Group.

Q

When is PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) reporting earnings?

A

PLBY Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is PLBY Group (PLBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PLBY Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PLBY Group (PLBY) operate in?

A

PLBY Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.