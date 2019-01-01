QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Lam Research manufactures equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm is focused on the etch, deposition, and clean markets, which are key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process, especially for 3D NAND flash storage, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge logic/foundry chipmakers. Lam's flagship Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre products are sold in all major geographies to key customers such as Samsung Electronics, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Lam Research Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lam Research (LRCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lam Research's (LRCX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lam Research (LRCX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 730.00 expecting LRCX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.59% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lam Research (LRCX)?

A

The stock price for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) is $542.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lam Research (LRCX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lam Research (LRCX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reporting earnings?

A

Lam Research’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Lam Research (LRCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lam Research.

Q

What sector and industry does Lam Research (LRCX) operate in?

A

Lam Research is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.