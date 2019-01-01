QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/89.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.77 - 26
Mkt Cap
509.8M
Payout Ratio
1.96
Open
-
P/E
1.91
EPS
0
Shares
33.8M
Outstanding
Templeton Dragon Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 45% of its total assets in equity securities of China companies. It invests in various sectors such as gas & consumable fuels, auto components, banks, beverages, communications equipment, healthcare equipment & supplies, restaurants & leisure, household durables, and many others.

Templeton Dragon Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Templeton Dragon Fund's (TDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Templeton Dragon Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Templeton Dragon Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF)?

A

The stock price for Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) is $15.0802 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:46:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 25, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 8, 2017.

Q

When is Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) reporting earnings?

A

Templeton Dragon Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Templeton Dragon Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) operate in?

A

Templeton Dragon Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.