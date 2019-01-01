QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Cable One Inc is a telecommunications company. It derives revenue from the provision of broadband, voice, and video services to residential and business customers. From a product perspective, the majority of revenue is sourced from data and video services. This revenue is subscription-based and billed monthly. Cable One also derives advertising revenue from selling airtime on its video channels. Voice services are offered over Internet protocols. The company owns a telecommunications infrastructure.

Cable One Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cable One (CABO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cable One (NYSE: CABO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cable One's (CABO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cable One (CABO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cable One (NYSE: CABO) was reported by Keybanc on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2480.00 expecting CABO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.69% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cable One (CABO)?

A

The stock price for Cable One (NYSE: CABO) is $1461.465 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cable One (CABO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Cable One (NYSE:CABO) reporting earnings?

A

Cable One’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cable One (CABO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cable One.

Q

What sector and industry does Cable One (CABO) operate in?

A

Cable One is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.