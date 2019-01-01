|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|11.790
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|430.670M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cable One (NYSE: CABO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cable One’s space includes: Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV), Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).
The latest price target for Cable One (NYSE: CABO) was reported by Keybanc on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2480.00 expecting CABO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.69% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cable One (NYSE: CABO) is $1461.465 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Cable One’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cable One.
Cable One is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.