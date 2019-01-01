|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
|REV
|1.240B
|1.309B
|69.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Welltower’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI).
The latest price target for Welltower (NYSE: WELL) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting WELL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.33% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Welltower (NYSE: WELL) is $82.64 last updated Today at 4:41:24 PM.
The next Welltower (WELL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Welltower’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Welltower.
Welltower is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.