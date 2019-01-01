QQQ
Range
81.86 - 83.62
Vol / Avg.
353.8K/2.4M
Div / Yield
2.44/2.97%
52 Wk
67.41 - 89.8
Mkt Cap
37B
Payout Ratio
277.27
Open
82.43
P/E
93.2
EPS
0.13
Shares
447.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of over 1,600 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV1.240B1.309B69.000M

Analyst Ratings

Welltower Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Welltower (WELL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Welltower's (WELL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Welltower (WELL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Welltower (NYSE: WELL) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting WELL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.33% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Welltower (WELL)?

A

The stock price for Welltower (NYSE: WELL) is $82.64 last updated Today at 4:41:24 PM.

Q

Does Welltower (WELL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Welltower (WELL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Welltower (NYSE:WELL) reporting earnings?

A

Welltower’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Welltower (WELL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Welltower.

Q

What sector and industry does Welltower (WELL) operate in?

A

Welltower is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.