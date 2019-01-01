QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/215.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.9 - 18.48
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
37.28
EPS
-0.09
Shares
328.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
IHS Holding Ltd is an independent owner, operator and developer of shared telecommunications infrastructure. The company provide telecommunications infrastructure to its customers, most of who are MNOs, who in turn provide wireless voice and data services to their end users.

IHS Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IHS Holding (IHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IHS Holding (NYSE: IHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IHS Holding's (IHS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IHS Holding (IHS) stock?

A

The latest price target for IHS Holding (NYSE: IHS) was reported by JP Morgan on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting IHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.66% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IHS Holding (IHS)?

A

The stock price for IHS Holding (NYSE: IHS) is $11.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IHS Holding (IHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IHS Holding.

Q

When is IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) reporting earnings?

A

IHS Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is IHS Holding (IHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IHS Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does IHS Holding (IHS) operate in?

A

IHS Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.