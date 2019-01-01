|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.800
|0.830
|0.0300
|REV
|814.110M
|790.200M
|-23.910M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vontier (NYSE: VNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vontier’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
The latest price target for Vontier (NYSE: VNT) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting VNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.22% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is $23.7 last updated Today at 3:42:40 PM.
The next Vontier (VNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.
Vontier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vontier.
Vontier is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.