Range
23.25 - 24.02
Vol / Avg.
913.6K/1.7M
Div / Yield
0.1/0.42%
52 Wk
22.91 - 37.08
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
3.09
Open
23.85
P/E
9.88
EPS
0.75
Shares
169.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Vontier, spun off from Fortive in 2020, is an industrial technology company with a portfolio of transportation and mobility solutions. The company offers a wide array of products and services, including fueling equipment, sensors, point-of-sale and payment systems, telematics, and equipment used by vehicle mechanics and technicians. Vontier generated approximately $2.7 billion in sales and $468 million in operating profit in 2020.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.830 0.0300
REV814.110M790.200M-23.910M

Analyst Ratings

Vontier Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vontier (VNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vontier (NYSE: VNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vontier's (VNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vontier (VNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vontier (NYSE: VNT) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting VNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.22% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vontier (VNT)?

A

The stock price for Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is $23.7 last updated Today at 3:42:40 PM.

Q

Does Vontier (VNT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Vontier (VNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Vontier (NYSE:VNT) reporting earnings?

A

Vontier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Vontier (VNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vontier.

Q

What sector and industry does Vontier (VNT) operate in?

A

Vontier is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.