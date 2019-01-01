Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company mainly focuses on leasing facilities in infill markets or relatively wealthy urban areas with a general scarcity of developable land. The vast majority of Rexford's real estate portfolio, in terms of square footage, revenue generation, and total value, comprises light manufacturing and distribution warehouse buildings located in Los Angeles and San Diego. The company's largest tenants are firms in the wholesale and retail, light manufacturing, industrial equipment, and food and beverage industries.