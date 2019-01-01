|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|REV
|127.540M
|132.593M
|5.053M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rexford Industrial Realty’s space includes: Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR), Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT), LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD).
The latest price target for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) was reported by JP Morgan on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting REXR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) is $68.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Rexford Industrial Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rexford Industrial Realty.
Rexford Industrial Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.