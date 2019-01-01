QQQ
Range
67.12 - 69.03
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.26/1.84%
52 Wk
45.9 - 81.68
Mkt Cap
11B
Payout Ratio
120
Open
67.29
P/E
85.63
EPS
0.23
Shares
160.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company mainly focuses on leasing facilities in infill markets or relatively wealthy urban areas with a general scarcity of developable land. The vast majority of Rexford's real estate portfolio, in terms of square footage, revenue generation, and total value, comprises light manufacturing and distribution warehouse buildings located in Los Angeles and San Diego. The company's largest tenants are firms in the wholesale and retail, light manufacturing, industrial equipment, and food and beverage industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.450
REV127.540M132.593M5.053M

Analyst Ratings

Rexford Industrial Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rexford Industrial Realty's (REXR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) was reported by JP Morgan on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting REXR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)?

A

The stock price for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) is $68.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) reporting earnings?

A

Rexford Industrial Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) operate in?

A

Rexford Industrial Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.