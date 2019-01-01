As a vertically integrated plasma derivative producer, Spain-based Grifols collects plasma and then manufactures and sells plasma-derived products globally. By acquiring Talecris in 2011, Grifols dramatically expanded its plasma-derived product portfolio, and the firm's bioscience business contributed 79% of sales in 2020. Grifols also has smaller segments including diagnostics, hospital supplies, and biosupplies. Diagnostics is now roughly 14% of revenue following the Novartis and Hologic deals.