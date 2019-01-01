QQQ
Range
11.45 - 11.87
Vol / Avg.
1M/856.9K
Div / Yield
0.91/8.05%
52 Wk
10.1 - 19.07
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
56.4
Open
11.86
P/E
10.34
EPS
0.2
Shares
687.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
As a vertically integrated plasma derivative producer, Spain-based Grifols collects plasma and then manufactures and sells plasma-derived products globally. By acquiring Talecris in 2011, Grifols dramatically expanded its plasma-derived product portfolio, and the firm's bioscience business contributed 79% of sales in 2020. Grifols also has smaller segments including diagnostics, hospital supplies, and biosupplies. Diagnostics is now roughly 14% of revenue following the Novartis and Hologic deals.

Grifols Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grifols (GRFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grifols's (GRFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grifols (GRFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GRFS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grifols (GRFS)?

A

The stock price for Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) is $11.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grifols (GRFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2021.

Q

When is Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) reporting earnings?

A

Grifols's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Grifols (GRFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grifols.

Q

What sector and industry does Grifols (GRFS) operate in?

A

Grifols is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.