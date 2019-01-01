QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.230 0.0600
REV75.520M73.039M-2.481M

Banc of California Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banc of California (BANC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banc of California's (BANC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banc of California (BANC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BANC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banc of California (BANC)?

A

The stock price for Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) is $19.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banc of California (BANC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Banc of California (BANC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) reporting earnings?

A

Banc of California’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Banc of California (BANC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banc of California.

Q

What sector and industry does Banc of California (BANC) operate in?

A

Banc of California is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.