|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.230
|0.0600
|REV
|75.520M
|73.039M
|-2.481M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Banc of California’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST).
The latest price target for Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BANC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) is $19.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Banc of California (BANC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Banc of California’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Banc of California.
Banc of California is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.