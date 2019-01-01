QQQ
Range
6.07 - 6.38
Vol / Avg.
314.2K/494K
Div / Yield
0.1/1.62%
52 Wk
3.08 - 9.34
Mkt Cap
519.4M
Payout Ratio
18.87
Open
6.24
P/E
11.68
EPS
0.14
Shares
85.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Entravision Communications Corp is a global media company. Its operations encompass integrated marketing and media solutions, comprised of television, radio, and digital properties and data analytics services. The company operates in television broadcasting, radio broadcasting, and digital media segments. It owns and operates more than 45 radio stations in 16 U.S. markets. The radio stations consist of approx 38 FM and 10 AM stations located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. It also provides digital advertising solutions that allow advertisers to reach primarily online Hispanic audiences worldwide.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Entravision Comms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Entravision Comms (EVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Entravision Comms's (EVC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Entravision Comms (EVC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) was reported by Wedbush on January 17, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting EVC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Entravision Comms (EVC)?

A

The stock price for Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) is $6.08 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Entravision Comms (EVC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) reporting earnings?

A

Entravision Comms’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Entravision Comms (EVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Entravision Comms.

Q

What sector and industry does Entravision Comms (EVC) operate in?

A

Entravision Comms is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.