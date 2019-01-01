Entravision Communications Corp is a global media company. Its operations encompass integrated marketing and media solutions, comprised of television, radio, and digital properties and data analytics services. The company operates in television broadcasting, radio broadcasting, and digital media segments. It owns and operates more than 45 radio stations in 16 U.S. markets. The radio stations consist of approx 38 FM and 10 AM stations located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. It also provides digital advertising solutions that allow advertisers to reach primarily online Hispanic audiences worldwide.