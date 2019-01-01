QQQ
Range
43 - 44.54
Vol / Avg.
699.6K/662.3K
Div / Yield
1.5/3.48%
52 Wk
34.66 - 65.74
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
92.72
Open
43.49
P/E
28.51
EPS
-0.04
Shares
85.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc provides debt and equity financing to the energy markets in the United States. The company focuses on investments in two types of projects: energy-efficiency projects and renewable-energy projects. Energy-efficiency projects reduce the energy use and energy cost of building or facility through the improvement or installation of building components including heat, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; lights; energy controls; roofs; windows; building shells; and heat and power systems. Renewable-energy projects deploy cleaner energy sources such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company also provides financing solutions for other projects to improve energy efficiency and the environment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.470 0.0600
REV27.690M30.536M2.846M

Analyst Ratings

Hannon Armstrong Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hannon Armstrong (HASI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hannon Armstrong's (HASI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hannon Armstrong (HASI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) was reported by UBS on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting HASI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.65% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hannon Armstrong (HASI)?

A

The stock price for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is $43.235 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hannon Armstrong (HASI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Hannon Armstrong (HASI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-01.

Q

When is Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) reporting earnings?

A

Hannon Armstrong’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Hannon Armstrong (HASI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hannon Armstrong.

Q

What sector and industry does Hannon Armstrong (HASI) operate in?

A

Hannon Armstrong is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.