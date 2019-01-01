Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc provides debt and equity financing to the energy markets in the United States. The company focuses on investments in two types of projects: energy-efficiency projects and renewable-energy projects. Energy-efficiency projects reduce the energy use and energy cost of building or facility through the improvement or installation of building components including heat, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; lights; energy controls; roofs; windows; building shells; and heat and power systems. Renewable-energy projects deploy cleaner energy sources such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company also provides financing solutions for other projects to improve energy efficiency and the environment.