Range
19.96 - 20.59
Vol / Avg.
21.9K/52.5K
Div / Yield
2/9.90%
52 Wk
17.84 - 23.97
Mkt Cap
285.9M
Payout Ratio
48.22
Open
20.06
P/E
5.13
EPS
1.93
Shares
13.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.540 0.0000
REV16.700M8.031M-8.669M

NexPoint Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NexPoint Real Estate's (NREF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) stock?

A

The latest price target for NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) was reported by Raymond James on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting NREF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NexPoint Real Estate (NREF)?

A

The stock price for NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) is $20.51 last updated Today at 7:46:16 PM.

Q

Does NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) pay a dividend?

A

The next NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) reporting earnings?

A

NexPoint Real Estate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexPoint Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) operate in?

A

NexPoint Real Estate is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.