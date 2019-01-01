|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NexPoint Real Estate’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC).
The latest price target for NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) was reported by Raymond James on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting NREF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) is $20.51 last updated Today at 7:46:16 PM.
The next NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
NexPoint Real Estate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NexPoint Real Estate.
NexPoint Real Estate is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.