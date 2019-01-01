QQQ
Range
35.79 - 35.81
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/15.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.18 - 39.71
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
35.76
P/E
4.45
EPS
3147
Shares
242.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 11:29AM
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Woori is one of Korea's four largest commercial banking groups. It was formed in 2001 through the merger of several financially troubled banks affected by the Asian financial crisis and became temporarily 100% government-owned after a bailout. It had been the largest banking group by assets but is now number four after the government required the sale of a number of subsidiaries in 2014 in an effort to recoup taxpayer money. The government recently completed the process of fully divesting itself of Woori.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Woori Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Woori Financial Group (WF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Woori Financial Group's (WF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Woori Financial Group (WF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Woori Financial Group (WF)?

A

The stock price for Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) is $35.8149 last updated Today at 4:16:54 PM.

Q

Does Woori Financial Group (WF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 29, 2008.

Q

When is Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) reporting earnings?

A

Woori Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Woori Financial Group (WF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Woori Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Woori Financial Group (WF) operate in?

A

Woori Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.