Woori is one of Korea's four largest commercial banking groups. It was formed in 2001 through the merger of several financially troubled banks affected by the Asian financial crisis and became temporarily 100% government-owned after a bailout. It had been the largest banking group by assets but is now number four after the government required the sale of a number of subsidiaries in 2014 in an effort to recoup taxpayer money. The government recently completed the process of fully divesting itself of Woori.