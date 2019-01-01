Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, federal alternative minimum tax applies to individuals and California income tax, and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal securities that the Fund's investment adviser and/or the Fund's sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.