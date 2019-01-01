QQQ
Range
184.54 - 189.54
Vol / Avg.
158.1K/225.9K
Div / Yield
4.4/2.34%
52 Wk
131.28 - 229.84
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
91.79
Open
189.02
P/E
48.21
EPS
1.76
Shares
41.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial properties in major urban areas within the Sunbelt region of the United States. The company manages a portfolio of industrial and office buildings mainly clustered around large transportation hubs. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. Properties located in Texas and Florida account for most of EastGroup's total real estate portfolio. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income from mostly medium-term leases. Bulk distribution and business service space comprise the remainder of East Group's properties.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.620
REV106.380M107.372M992.000K

Analyst Ratings

EastGroup Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EastGroup Properties (EGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EastGroup Properties's (EGP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EastGroup Properties (EGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) was reported by BTIG on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 248.00 expecting EGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.00% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EastGroup Properties (EGP)?

A

The stock price for EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) is $185.08 last updated Today at 8:59:22 PM.

Q

Does EastGroup Properties (EGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) reporting earnings?

A

EastGroup Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is EastGroup Properties (EGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EastGroup Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does EastGroup Properties (EGP) operate in?

A

EastGroup Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.