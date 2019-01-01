EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial properties in major urban areas within the Sunbelt region of the United States. The company manages a portfolio of industrial and office buildings mainly clustered around large transportation hubs. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. Properties located in Texas and Florida account for most of EastGroup's total real estate portfolio. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income from mostly medium-term leases. Bulk distribution and business service space comprise the remainder of East Group's properties.