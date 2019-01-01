QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.65 - 20.55
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/952.7K
Div / Yield
0.4/1.86%
52 Wk
19.96 - 28.44
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
20.69
Open
20.18
P/E
14.85
EPS
0.33
Shares
144.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Dana Inc is a supplier of driveline (axles, driveshafts, and transmissions), sealing, and thermal-management technologies for vehicles with both conventional and alternative-energy powertrains. The company produces for original-equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies. Dana operates in generates the majority of its revenue from its light vehicle segment, selling primarily to Ford, Hyundai, Tata, Nissan, GM, and Toyota. The company's largest end market is North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.000 -0.2100
REV2.170B2.273B103.000M

Dana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dana (DAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dana (NYSE: DAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dana's (DAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dana (DAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dana (NYSE: DAN) was reported by Barclays on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting DAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.49% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dana (DAN)?

A

The stock price for Dana (NYSE: DAN) is $19.79 last updated Today at 6:05:54 PM.

Q

Does Dana (DAN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Dana (DAN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Dana (NYSE:DAN) reporting earnings?

A

Dana’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Dana (DAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dana.

Q

What sector and industry does Dana (DAN) operate in?

A

Dana is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.