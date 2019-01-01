QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.75 - 2.93
Vol / Avg.
160.4K/215.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.61 - 5.25
Mkt Cap
532.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.8
P/E
22.42
EPS
1.89
Shares
182.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 12:51PM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 5:13AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Sify Technologies Ltd is a provider of corporate network services in India. The firm is also the fifth Internet access provider in the country. Sify controls the network of franchised cybercafes in India and owns several popular Internet portals, one of which--Sify.com--is among India's top 10 sites in terms of traffic. The firm's revenue is derived from segment services to enterprise customers, comprising Network services, Data Center services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration services. The Group has two geographic segments India and the rest of the world.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030
REV111.200M90.214M-20.986M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sify Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sify Technologies (SIFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sify Technologies's (SIFY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sify Technologies (SIFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) was reported by Maxim Group on December 4, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting SIFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.99% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sify Technologies (SIFY)?

A

The stock price for Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) is $2.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sify Technologies (SIFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2015.

Q

When is Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) reporting earnings?

A

Sify Technologies’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Sify Technologies (SIFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sify Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sify Technologies (SIFY) operate in?

A

Sify Technologies is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.