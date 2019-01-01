Sify Technologies Ltd is a provider of corporate network services in India. The firm is also the fifth Internet access provider in the country. Sify controls the network of franchised cybercafes in India and owns several popular Internet portals, one of which--Sify.com--is among India's top 10 sites in terms of traffic. The firm's revenue is derived from segment services to enterprise customers, comprising Network services, Data Center services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration services. The Group has two geographic segments India and the rest of the world.