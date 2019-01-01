QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/4.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
58.05 - 259.55
Mkt Cap
11.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
160.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Technology
Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals. Most of the company's revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has primarily partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.560-0.070 0.4900
REV545.610M554.235M8.625M

Teladoc Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teladoc Health (TDOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teladoc Health's (TDOC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Teladoc Health (TDOC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting TDOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.14% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teladoc Health (TDOC)?

A

The stock price for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is $68.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teladoc Health (TDOC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teladoc Health.

Q

When is Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) reporting earnings?

A

Teladoc Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teladoc Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Teladoc Health (TDOC) operate in?

A

Teladoc Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.