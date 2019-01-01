QQQ
Range
4.48 - 4.55
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1M
Div / Yield
0.21/4.47%
52 Wk
4.1 - 6.72
Mkt Cap
13.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.54
P/E
-
EPS
19.66
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Nomura is Japan's largest broker, about twice the size of rival Daiwa Securities and roughly three times the size of the securities units of the three megabanks. It is also the largest asset-management company in Japan, with a similar size differential compared with its rivals. Despite its topnotch brand name in retail broking and asset management in Japan, Nomura has struggled to compete effectively in the institutional securities business against larger global rivals. In 2008, Nomura bought European and Asian assets of the failed Lehman Brothers, which led to a sharply higher cost base but did not provide commensurate revenue. Nomura has reduced the scale of these businesses but maintains its ambition to compete globally with the top players.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170
REV3.553B

Nomura Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nomura Holdings (NMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nomura Holdings's (NMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nomura Holdings (NMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nomura Holdings (NMR)?

A

The stock price for Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) is $4.5 last updated Today at 7:15:12 PM.

Q

Does Nomura Holdings (NMR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2015.

Q

When is Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) reporting earnings?

A

Nomura Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Nomura Holdings (NMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nomura Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nomura Holdings (NMR) operate in?

A

Nomura Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.