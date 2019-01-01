|Q4 2022
You can purchase shares of Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nomura Holdings’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) is $4.5 last updated Today at 7:15:12 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2015.
Nomura Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nomura Holdings.
Nomura Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.