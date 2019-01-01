QQQ
Range
3.38 - 3.55
Vol / Avg.
150.7K/605.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.4 - 22.71
Mkt Cap
179.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.53
P/E
-
EPS
-1.28
Shares
52.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Software Acquisition Group Inc, formerly CuriosityStream Inc is an independent factual media company. Its documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. The company's programming is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile, and tablets. The company generates revenues from Subscriptions and License fees. Geographically, the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

CuriosityStream Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CuriosityStream (CURI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CuriosityStream's (CURI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CuriosityStream (CURI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) was reported by Needham on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting CURI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.95% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CuriosityStream (CURI)?

A

The stock price for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) is $3.4101 last updated Today at 4:56:02 PM.

Q

Does CuriosityStream (CURI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CuriosityStream.

Q

When is CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) reporting earnings?

A

CuriosityStream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is CuriosityStream (CURI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CuriosityStream.

Q

What sector and industry does CuriosityStream (CURI) operate in?

A

CuriosityStream is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.