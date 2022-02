Software Acquisition Group Inc, formerly CuriosityStream Inc is an independent factual media company. Its documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. The company's programming is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile, and tablets. The company generates revenues from Subscriptions and License fees. Geographically, the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.