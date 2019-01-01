QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/296.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.07 - 13.24
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
16.32
EPS
0.06
Shares
187.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 7:37AM
load more
Cellebrite DI Ltd is an Israeli digital intelligence company that provides tools for federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as enterprise companies and service providers to collect, review, analyze and manage digital data.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.030 0.0100
REV63.990M67.908M3.918M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cellebrite DI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cellebrite DI (CLBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ: CLBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cellebrite DI's (CLBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cellebrite DI.

Q

What is the target price for Cellebrite DI (CLBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ: CLBT) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting CLBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.24% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cellebrite DI (CLBT)?

A

The stock price for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ: CLBT) is $7.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cellebrite DI (CLBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cellebrite DI.

Q

When is Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) reporting earnings?

A

Cellebrite DI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Cellebrite DI (CLBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cellebrite DI.

Q

What sector and industry does Cellebrite DI (CLBT) operate in?

A

Cellebrite DI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.