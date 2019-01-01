QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Digital Brands Group Inc offers variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company has expanded into an omnichannel brand offering the styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts.

Digital Brands Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digital Brands Group (DBGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digital Brands Group's (DBGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Digital Brands Group (DBGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Digital Brands Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Digital Brands Group (DBGI)?

A

The stock price for Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) is $1.1 last updated Today at 6:08:14 PM.

Q

Does Digital Brands Group (DBGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Brands Group.

Q

When is Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) reporting earnings?

A

Digital Brands Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Digital Brands Group (DBGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digital Brands Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Digital Brands Group (DBGI) operate in?

A

Digital Brands Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.