QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.49 - 27.65
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
559.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 5:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 12:44PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Tuya Inc is a global IoT development platform that builds interconnectivity standards to bridge the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Based on the global public cloud, Tuya connects different intelligent scenarios and smart devices by providing hardware development tools, integrating public cloud services, and offering an intelligent business development platform. The company provides comprehensive smart empowerment from technology to marketing to foster a neutral, open and accessible developer ecosystem.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tuya Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tuya (TUYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tuya's (TUYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tuya (TUYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tuya (NYSE: TUYA) was reported by B of A Securities on May 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting TUYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 323.08% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tuya (TUYA)?

A

The stock price for Tuya (NYSE: TUYA) is $5.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tuya (TUYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tuya.

Q

When is Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) reporting earnings?

A

Tuya’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Tuya (TUYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tuya.

Q

What sector and industry does Tuya (TUYA) operate in?

A

Tuya is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.