Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment Inc is an entertainment marketing and content production company. It provides strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement the efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

Dolphin Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dolphin Entertainment's (DLPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) was reported by Maxim Group on December 6, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting DLPN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -61.04% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)?

A

The stock price for Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is $3.85 last updated Today at 7:06:41 PM.

Q

Does Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dolphin Entertainment.

Q

When is Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) reporting earnings?

A

Dolphin Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dolphin Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) operate in?

A

Dolphin Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.