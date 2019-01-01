QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
22.4K/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 49.21
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
93.44
EPS
0.29
Shares
101M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 6:47AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
LendingClub Corp is a company engaged in operating an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors for the provision of the loan facility. It offers investors access to an asset class that has generally been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to institutional investors. The company through the platform offer loan products such as personal, education and patient finance, small business and auto to interested investors. It generates a majority of the revenue from the transaction fees received from the platform's role in accepting and decisioning applications on behalf of the bank partners to enable loan originations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.270 0.0500
REV245.740M262.243M16.503M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LendingClub Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LendingClub (LC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LendingClub (NYSE: LC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LendingClub's (LC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LendingClub (LC) stock?

A

The latest price target for LendingClub (NYSE: LC) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting LC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.52% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LendingClub (LC)?

A

The stock price for LendingClub (NYSE: LC) is $16.8199 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LendingClub (LC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LendingClub.

Q

When is LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reporting earnings?

A

LendingClub’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is LendingClub (LC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LendingClub.

Q

What sector and industry does LendingClub (LC) operate in?

A

LendingClub is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.