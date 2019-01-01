|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
|0.270
|0.0500
|REV
|245.740M
|262.243M
|16.503M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LendingClub (NYSE: LC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LendingClub’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for LendingClub (NYSE: LC) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting LC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.52% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LendingClub (NYSE: LC) is $16.8199 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LendingClub.
LendingClub’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LendingClub.
LendingClub is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.