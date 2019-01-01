QQQ
Range
149.23 - 152.93
Vol / Avg.
8.3K/13.9K
Div / Yield
1.2/0.77%
52 Wk
109 - 179.49
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
45.49
Open
152.01
P/E
60.78
EPS
0.61
Shares
10.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Omega Flex Inc is a manufacturer of flexible metal hose. It operates in the segment of manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories which are used for gas piping within residential and commercial buildings. Omega sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, AutoFlare, DEF-Trac, SolarTrac, and AutoSnap brands. It serves various markets which include construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. Geographically Omega Flex, Inc operates in the Unites States.

Omega Flex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omega Flex (OFLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omega Flex's (OFLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Omega Flex (OFLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omega Flex

Q

Current Stock Price for Omega Flex (OFLX)?

A

The stock price for Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) is $152 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Omega Flex (OFLX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) reporting earnings?

A

Omega Flex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Omega Flex (OFLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omega Flex.

Q

What sector and industry does Omega Flex (OFLX) operate in?

A

Omega Flex is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.