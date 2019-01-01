QQQ
Range
2.58 - 2.96
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.52 - 33
Mkt Cap
478.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.84
Shares
164M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
SelectQuote Inc is a Direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution platform which facilitates consumers to shop for health, life and auto & home insurance policies online. The company generates its revenues by selling insurance products on behalf of the insurance carrier partners in the form of commission. It functions through three lines namely, SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQuote Auto & Home.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.590-0.840 -1.4300
REV456.670M194.981M-261.689M

SelectQuote Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SelectQuote (SLQT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SelectQuote's (SLQT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SelectQuote (SLQT) stock?

A

The latest price target for SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) was reported by RBC Capital on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SLQT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.74% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SelectQuote (SLQT)?

A

The stock price for SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) is $2.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SelectQuote (SLQT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SelectQuote.

Q

When is SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) reporting earnings?

A

SelectQuote’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is SelectQuote (SLQT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SelectQuote.

Q

What sector and industry does SelectQuote (SLQT) operate in?

A

SelectQuote is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.