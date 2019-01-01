|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.590
|-0.840
|-1.4300
|REV
|456.670M
|194.981M
|-261.689M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SelectQuote’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).
The latest price target for SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) was reported by RBC Capital on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SLQT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.74% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) is $2.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SelectQuote.
SelectQuote’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SelectQuote.
SelectQuote is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.