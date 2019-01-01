|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.360
|-0.0800
|REV
|161.270M
|162.066M
|796.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MGE Energy’s space includes: Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC), Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Idacorp (NYSE:IDA).
The latest price target for MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting MGEE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.94% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) is $70.63 last updated Today at 3:39:43 PM.
The next MGE Energy (MGEE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
MGE Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MGE Energy.
MGE Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.