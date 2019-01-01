QQQ
MGE Energy Inc is a U.S. public utilities holding company based in Wisconsin. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas, and also provides transmission services. Primarily, the company generates electricity from coal and purchased power, but also from natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable sources. MGE operates through four segments, that include Regulated electric utility operations, Regulated gas utility operations, Nonregulated energy operations (owning and leasing electric generating capacity), and Transmission investments. The majority of electric retail revenue is derived from commercial consumers whereas the majority of natural gas revenue is derived from residential consumers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.360 -0.0800
REV161.270M162.066M796.000K

MGE Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGE Energy (MGEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MGE Energy's (MGEE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MGE Energy (MGEE) stock?

A

The latest price target for MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting MGEE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.94% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MGE Energy (MGEE)?

A

The stock price for MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) is $70.63 last updated Today at 3:39:43 PM.

Q

Does MGE Energy (MGEE) pay a dividend?

A

The next MGE Energy (MGEE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) reporting earnings?

A

MGE Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is MGE Energy (MGEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGE Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does MGE Energy (MGEE) operate in?

A

MGE Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.