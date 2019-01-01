MGE Energy Inc is a U.S. public utilities holding company based in Wisconsin. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas, and also provides transmission services. Primarily, the company generates electricity from coal and purchased power, but also from natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable sources. MGE operates through four segments, that include Regulated electric utility operations, Regulated gas utility operations, Nonregulated energy operations (owning and leasing electric generating capacity), and Transmission investments. The majority of electric retail revenue is derived from commercial consumers whereas the majority of natural gas revenue is derived from residential consumers.