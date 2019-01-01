QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5M
Div / Yield
3.08/0.81%
52 Wk
322.37 - 484.21
Mkt Cap
92B
Payout Ratio
24.62
Open
-
P/E
30.51
EPS
2.8
Shares
241.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:12AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. S&P Ratings, which constitutes over 40% of the firm's revenue and over 50% of the firm's operating income, is the largest credit rating agency in the world. The firm's other segments include Market Intelligence, Indices, and Platts. Market Intelligence provides desktop tools and other data solutions to investment banks, corporations, and other entities. Indices provides benchmarks for financial markets and is monetized through subscriptions, asset-based fees, and transaction-based royalties. Platts provides benchmarks to commodity markets, principally petroleum.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1303.150 0.0200
REV2.050B2.088B38.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

S&P Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy S&P Global (SPGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are S&P Global's (SPGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for S&P Global (SPGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 470.00 expecting SPGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.18% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for S&P Global (SPGI)?

A

The stock price for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is $381.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does S&P Global (SPGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) reporting earnings?

A

S&P Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is S&P Global (SPGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for S&P Global.

Q

What sector and industry does S&P Global (SPGI) operate in?

A

S&P Global is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.