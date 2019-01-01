|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.130
|3.150
|0.0200
|REV
|2.050B
|2.088B
|38.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in S&P Global’s space includes: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO), Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI).
The latest price target for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 470.00 expecting SPGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.18% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is $381.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
S&P Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for S&P Global.
S&P Global is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.