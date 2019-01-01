QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/825K
Div / Yield
1.9/6.05%
52 Wk
27.21 - 36.52
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
148.44
Open
-
P/E
24.52
EPS
0.32
Shares
64.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 5:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:34PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 5:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:41PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:39PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 7:34AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
B&G Foods Inc is an American packaged-food manufacturer. The company sells its products in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's main brands are: Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Regina, Sa-son, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, and Wright's. The company distributes its products through multiple channels to supermarkets, wholesalers, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, and foodservice distributors, among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

B&G Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy B&G Foods (BGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are B&G Foods's (BGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for B&G Foods (BGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BGS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.04% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for B&G Foods (BGS)?

A

The stock price for B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) is $31.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does B&G Foods (BGS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) reporting earnings?

A

B&G Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is B&G Foods (BGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for B&G Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does B&G Foods (BGS) operate in?

A

B&G Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.