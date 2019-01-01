|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in B&G Foods’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO).
The latest price target for B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BGS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.04% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) is $31.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
B&G Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for B&G Foods.
B&G Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.