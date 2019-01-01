QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Group 1 owns and operates 52 collision centers and 218 automotive dealerships across 288 franchises in the U.S., the U.K., and Brazil, offering 34 brands of automobiles altogether. U.S. locations are mostly in metropolitan areas in about 15 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and in California. Revenue in 2020 totaled $10.9 billion. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston. In November 2021, the company acquired 30 stores and three collision centers in New England from Prime, which was about the 20th largest U.S. auto dealer group and had $1.8 billion of 2020 revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS9.0709.540 0.4700
REV3.460B3.490B30.000M

Group 1 Automotive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Group 1 Automotive (GPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Group 1 Automotive's (GPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Group 1 Automotive (GPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting GPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.60% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Group 1 Automotive (GPI)?

A

The stock price for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) is $176.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Group 1 Automotive (GPI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Group 1 Automotive (GPI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) reporting earnings?

A

Group 1 Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Group 1 Automotive (GPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Group 1 Automotive.

Q

What sector and industry does Group 1 Automotive (GPI) operate in?

A

Group 1 Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.