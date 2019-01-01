|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|9.070
|9.540
|0.4700
|REV
|3.460B
|3.490B
|30.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Group 1 Automotive’s space includes: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO), Volta (NYSE:VLTA) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM).
The latest price target for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting GPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.60% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) is $176.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Group 1 Automotive (GPI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Group 1 Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Group 1 Automotive.
Group 1 Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.