Group 1 owns and operates 52 collision centers and 218 automotive dealerships across 288 franchises in the U.S., the U.K., and Brazil, offering 34 brands of automobiles altogether. U.S. locations are mostly in metropolitan areas in about 15 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and in California. Revenue in 2020 totaled $10.9 billion. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston. In November 2021, the company acquired 30 stores and three collision centers in New England from Prime, which was about the 20th largest U.S. auto dealer group and had $1.8 billion of 2020 revenue.