Capitol Federal Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Capitol Federal Savings Bank. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution that offers a variety of financial services through tens of locations. It primarily serves metropolitan areas within the state of Kansas. The bank performs traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking activities, investing that money in first-lien residential mortgages. It also participates in commercial real estate loans with other lenders, investing those funds in various securities. The vast majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in originated one- to four-family real estate loans. Its primary source of income is net interest income.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.160 0.0300
REV51.000M45.614M-5.386M

Capitol Federal Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capitol Federal Financial's (CFFN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CFFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)?

A

The stock price for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) is $11.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) reporting earnings?

A

Capitol Federal Financial’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capitol Federal Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) operate in?

A

Capitol Federal Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.