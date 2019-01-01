|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.160
|0.0300
|REV
|51.000M
|45.614M
|-5.386M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Capitol Federal Financial’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CFFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) is $11.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Capitol Federal Financial’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Capitol Federal Financial.
Capitol Federal Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.