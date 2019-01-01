QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
45.45 - 47.22
Vol / Avg.
22K/105.6K
Div / Yield
0.5/1.05%
52 Wk
32.67 - 52.25
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
46.46
P/E
13.39
EPS
1.55
Shares
39.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 1:27PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 1:40PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 7:36AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Marcus & Millichap Inc is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory, and consulting services. The company generates revenues by collecting fees on the sale and financing of commercial properties. These fees consist of commissions collected upon the sale of a property and fees collected from the placement of loans.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9601.530 0.5700
REV370.800M495.134M124.334M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marcus & Millichap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marcus & Millichap (MMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marcus & Millichap's (MMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marcus & Millichap (MMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting MMI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.02% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marcus & Millichap (MMI)?

A

The stock price for Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is $46.52 last updated Today at 4:29:10 PM.

Q

Does Marcus & Millichap (MMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marcus & Millichap.

Q

When is Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) reporting earnings?

A

Marcus & Millichap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Marcus & Millichap (MMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marcus & Millichap.

Q

What sector and industry does Marcus & Millichap (MMI) operate in?

A

Marcus & Millichap is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.