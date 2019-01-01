WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc and its subsidiaries offer augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products to cater to its customers. Its AR service and product offerings primarily consist of holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. It is also into the semiconductor business, in which the company provides central processing algorithm services and computer chip products to enterprise customers and the sales of comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. The company reports in three segments: AR advertising, AR entertainment, and Semiconductor. Its geographical segments are Mainland China, Hong Kong, and International.