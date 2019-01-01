QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.57 - 2.71
Vol / Avg.
349.8K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.32 - 10.13
Mkt Cap
244.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.67
P/E
-
EPS
0.72
Shares
93.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 3:04PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc and its subsidiaries offer augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products to cater to its customers. Its AR service and product offerings primarily consist of holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. It is also into the semiconductor business, in which the company provides central processing algorithm services and computer chip products to enterprise customers and the sales of comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. The company reports in three segments: AR advertising, AR entertainment, and Semiconductor. Its geographical segments are Mainland China, Hong Kong, and International.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WiMi Hologram Cloud Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WiMi Hologram Cloud's (WIMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) was reported by Maxim Group on July 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WIMI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI)?

A

The stock price for WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) is $2.62 last updated Today at 4:56:09 PM.

Q

Does WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Q

When is WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) reporting earnings?

A

WiMi Hologram Cloud does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Q

What sector and industry does WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) operate in?

A

WiMi Hologram Cloud is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.