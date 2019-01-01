QQQ
Range
21.88 - 22.44
Vol / Avg.
111.5K/42.8K
Div / Yield
1.62/7.29%
52 Wk
22.23 - 32.5
Mkt Cap
268.4M
Payout Ratio
36.8
Open
21.97
P/E
4.34
Shares
12M
Outstanding
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is high current income with capital appreciation as its secondary objective. The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in preferred and other income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies.

Cohen & Steers Select Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cohen & Steers Select's (PSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohen & Steers Select.

Q

What is the target price for Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohen & Steers Select

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohen & Steers Select (PSF)?

A

The stock price for Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) is $22.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE:PSF) reporting earnings?

A

Cohen & Steers Select does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Steers Select.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) operate in?

A

Cohen & Steers Select is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.