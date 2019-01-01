QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/198.9K
Div / Yield
0.79/6.10%
52 Wk
12.91 - 14.14
Mkt Cap
578M
Payout Ratio
35.17
Open
-
P/E
4.9
Shares
44.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek preservation of capital. It invests in a majority of its total assets in senior, secured floating rate loans. Its portfolio majorly comprises of first lien loans.

Blackstone Strategic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackstone Strategic (BGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackstone Strategic (NYSE: BGB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackstone Strategic's (BGB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackstone Strategic.

Q

What is the target price for Blackstone Strategic (BGB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackstone Strategic

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackstone Strategic (BGB)?

A

The stock price for Blackstone Strategic (NYSE: BGB) is $12.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackstone Strategic (BGB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Blackstone Strategic (NYSE:BGB) reporting earnings?

A

Blackstone Strategic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackstone Strategic (BGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackstone Strategic.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackstone Strategic (BGB) operate in?

A

Blackstone Strategic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.