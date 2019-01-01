QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company are ocean transportation that provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and different islands in the South Pacific and logistics that offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates majority revenue from ocean transportation.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.7709.390 4.6200
REV1.080B1.267B187.000M

Matson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Matson (MATX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Matson (NYSE: MATX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Matson's (MATX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Matson (MATX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Matson (NYSE: MATX) was reported by Stifel on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting MATX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.05% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Matson (MATX)?

A

The stock price for Matson (NYSE: MATX) is $102.2776 last updated Today at 2:56:01 PM.

Q

Does Matson (MATX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Matson (NYSE:MATX) reporting earnings?

A

Matson’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Matson (MATX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Matson.

Q

What sector and industry does Matson (MATX) operate in?

A

Matson is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.