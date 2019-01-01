|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.770
|9.390
|4.6200
|REV
|1.080B
|1.267B
|187.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Matson (NYSE: MATX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Matson’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
The latest price target for Matson (NYSE: MATX) was reported by Stifel on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting MATX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.05% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Matson (NYSE: MATX) is $102.2776 last updated Today at 2:56:01 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Matson’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Matson.
Matson is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.