Range
4.46 - 4.51
Vol / Avg.
118.7K/113.8K
Div / Yield
0.24/5.23%
52 Wk
4.45 - 5.53
Mkt Cap
141.2M
Payout Ratio
60.38
Open
4.49
P/E
11.25
EPS
0
Shares
31.5M
Outstanding
Mfs High Income Municipal Trust is a United States-based diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund invests a majority of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.


Mfs High Inc Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mfs High Inc Municipal (CXE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE: CXE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mfs High Inc Municipal's (CXE) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Mfs High Inc Municipal (CXE) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Mfs High Inc Municipal (CXE)?

A

The stock price for Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE: CXE) is $4.48 last updated Today at 5:27:54 PM.

Q

Does Mfs High Inc Municipal (CXE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE:CXE) reporting earnings?

A

Mfs High Inc Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mfs High Inc Municipal (CXE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mfs High Inc Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Mfs High Inc Municipal (CXE) operate in?

A

Mfs High Inc Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.